Vitasocial – Humour and spirit

Vitasocial humour workshop in La Nucia Credit: Vitasocial, Facebook

Within all of us lives a child, searching for joy, love, and understanding. With Vitasocial, your inner child will say “thank you.”

The founder of Vitasocial, Deborah Newton Torrubia, is a Social Educator living in Benidorm, who organises happiness workshops around Costa Blanca.

Deborah´s life has always been full of diversity; her father was an Englishman visiting Benidorm when he met his future Hispanic wife. Deborah grew up in Benidorm and has spent some years living in England and other regions of Spain. She uses her knowledge of Costa Blanca to host excursions and socio-healthy walks, where in small groups, Vitasocial finds vitality in nature.

Deborah collaborates with local town halls to ensure that elderly people, people with special needs, and children, face no communicational or cultural barriers and live life to their fullest.

For companies with more than six workers, the employers can benefit from Vitasocial training workshops using the Social Bonus.

Deborah invites people of all ages to join in her animation workshops, full of humour and spirit; making life feel like a childhood dream.

