Change of date for the Almeria Half Marathon

By Julian Phillips • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 9:54

Reserve your spot for this years Half Marathon. Credit: Elvert Barnes

The Almería Half Marathon has been a February tradition for 24 years. But now, to mark its 25th anniversary, it’s changing things up, which has got runners talking.

The organisers have decided to shift the date to involve the whole city, draw in visitors keen to explore Almería, and make the event weekend better for everyone taking part.

On the weekend of April 12, 13, and 14, there’ll be loads happening. There’s a welcome concert, warm-up sessions near the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park, city tours, a new runner’s fair, and an ‘after run’ where participants can chill out, chat about their experiences, and grab a bite.

25th Anniversary event

On Tuesday, April 2, at the iconic Cable Inglés, they’re launching the 25th edition of the event. They’ll tell you all about the different race distances you can do, like a healthy run that you can walk if you want, a half marathon, and races for kids.

They’ll also explain how you can sign up, whether you’re going solo, with mates, as colleagues, or representing a charity. And there’s a chance to win some cool prizes too.

At the launch, they’ll share where the entertainment spots along the route will be, to keep runners going strong. Plus, they’ll reveal the official event t-shirt and the medals for those who complete the half marathon, along with a special one for the winners to celebrate the 25th anniversary.