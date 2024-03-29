Flintoff to return to TV after his accident

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 15:18
Flintoff to return to host Field of Dreams.
Credit: Tim Goode
Andrews “Freddie” Flintoff, known for his cricket career, is set to return to television after recovering from an accident on the show Top Gear.
The 46-year-old will host a second series of his BBC cricket documentary, Field of Dreams, where he’ll take a group of teenagers on tour, building on the success of the first series.
Flintoff’s return comes after he was injured during filming at the Top Gear test track in Surrey in December 2022, leading to a pause in production of the show. The BBC has not yet announced when the new series of Field of Dreams will air.
The first series, broadcast in July 2022, followed Flintoff’s quest to discover cricketing talent in his hometown of Preston. The upcoming series will see him reconnect with players from the first series and explore how the cricket club he helped transform has progressed.
Flintoff’s return to television marks a comeback after reaching an agreement with the BBC for compensation following his accident. Despite the setback, he remains a popular figure, having co-hosted Top Gear since 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.
The BBC has apologised to Flintoff for the incident and reiterated its apology when the compensation package was finalised. Flintoff, a former England cricket captain, made his first public appearance post-accident in September 2023, attending an England men’s cricket team match against New Zealand.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.