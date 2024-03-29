Football fans warned about potent beer

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 29 Mar 2024
Beer is stronger in Germany.
Football fans from England and Scotland have been given a heads-up about the potency of German beer ahead of Euro 2024.
The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has issued official advice, urging fans to drink responsibly during their visit to the continent for the summer tournament.
The FCDO cautioned that getting too drunk and causing trouble could result in fans being banned from entering stadiums, especially considering England’s strong chances in the competition. The advice stresses the importance of knowing one’s limits and adhering to local laws to avoid any issues.
Unlike the average strength of lager and ale in the UK, which is around 4.4 percent, German beers tend to be stronger, ranging from 4.7 percent to 5.4 percent. This difference in alcohol content means fans need to be extra cautious while enjoying the local brews.
In addition to responsible drinking, the FCDO also reminded fans to respect local customs and cultural sensitivities to avoid any unintended consequences. With around half a million Britons expected to travel to Germany for the tournament, it’s crucial for everyone to be mindful of their actions.
Euro 2024 will see matches played across ten German cities from June 14 to July 14. Scotland will kick off the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on the opening day, while England will begin their campaign two days later against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.
