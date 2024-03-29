German Sausage Dog Ban

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:03
Sausage dog safe from harm
Credit: Creative Commons
This week, news spread like wildfire that Germany might ban sausage dogs, causing a stir in the UK. But fear not, the headlines are misleading.
It all started with a petition from the German Kennels Association (VDH) against a proposed law aimed at stopping the breeding of animals that suffer. The concern is that certain traits, like short legs and long bodies in sausage dogs, could lead to health problems.
But the truth is, Germany isn’t planning to ban any dog breeds. The government just wants to prevent breeding practices that harm animals. They say some dogs, like sausage dogs or pugs, may face health issues due to extreme traits bred into them.
The new law aims to set clear rules to protect animals from suffering. It won’t affect existing dogs, but it will stop certain breeds from being bred further or shown in competitions.
According to experts, some dachshunds suffer from back problems because of their long bodies, while others have knee and hip issues because of their short legs. Responsible breeding can help reduce these health problems.
However, animal rights group Peta wants to ban 17 breeds, including sausage dogs, pugs, and bulldogs, due to health concerns. They’ve gathered lots of support for their cause.
The proposed law will go through various stages of approval, including discussions in the German parliament. With elections coming up, expect more debate about the future of dog breeding in Germany.
