Help at Home charity centre

By Marina Lorente • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 10:35

Help at Home Charity /Credit: Help at Home

Help At Home originated from a small idea and blossomed into a charitable organisation in 2011.

Their core mission has always revolved around aiding those in need. With approximately 90 volunteers, they extend their assistance from Pilar de Horadada to La Marina, encompassing areas like Torrevieja, Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, San Luis, and Orihuela Costa (including La Zenia, Playa Flamenca, Punta Prima, Villamartin, Cabo Roig, Campoamor, Los Altos, and Los Dolses).

Composed of compassionate members of the local community, the charity is dedicated to helping individuals and making a positive impact in their lives. They exhibit empathy and kindness, believing in sharing their expertise and support to improve the lives of others. Their range of services includes transportation, translation assistance, counselling, shopping aid, companionship, befriending, and assistance with documentation for accessing welfare and financial benefits from the Spanish Government.

Help at Home boasts a dedicated and compassionate team that offers invaluable support to the community. Their social workers conduct assessments following each request for assistance to tailor specific aid and devise action plans. Every volunteer is committed to providing their utmost support and addressing any unique or challenging situations, ensuring no one is left behind because every individual matters.

To sustain their services and aid efforts, Help at Home relies on charity shops, various events, and fundraising initiatives. Their goal is to create a safe haven for people to connect and seek assistance. They organise various activities throughout the week, such as gentle chair stretches, art lessons, and language exchanges.

If you feel the call to become a volunteer for this commendable project, support their cause, or know someone who may benefit from their assistance, please reach out to them. Kindness is the cornerstone of community involvement, and Help at Home exemplifies this ethos.

To contact them

Local 118/119, Monday to Saturday, C.C. Flamenca Beach, Calle Niagara 2, Orihuela Costa, 03189, Alicante Spain

+34 711 049 0842

Quesada Branch run by Jacky Jones, 711 039 556

https://www.helpathomecb.com