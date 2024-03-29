MACNIFICENT! Michael McIntyre in Gibraltar

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Michael McIntyre is heading to Gibraltar with his brand new show MACNIFICENT! on Saturday September 21 at the Europa Sports Arena. Tickets are on sale from Tuesday April 2 on www.buytickets.gi
Michael McIntyre is back on stage with his brand new show MACNIFICENT! Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all (as usual). His previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. His return to stand-up is not to be missed.
Michael is the host of two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. The Big Show is now in its seventh series and has won several awards including a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance.
Michael’s big break came when he performed on the televised 2006 Royal Variety Performance. Since then Michael has become one of the most successful comedians in the world. He holds the record for the highest selling artist at London’s O2, the UK’s biggest arena, for 28 sold out shows.
Don’t miss this chance to see him whne he brings his tour to Gibraltar in Sptember.
