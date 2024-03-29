Punjabi Palace, a big celebration

By Marina Lorente • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 15:47

The restaurant / Credit: Marina Lorente

In the realm of culinary delights, time seems to have sprinted with astonishing speed, heralding nearly a decade of savoury sensations at Punjabi Palace I in La Marquesa, nestled snugly at the base of the golf course. Meanwhile, Punjabi Palace II in Cabo Roig is poised to commemorate its sixth year in the culinary landscape. Both establishments are veritable beacons of gastronomic excellence, renowned for their delectable North Indian cuisine.

Punjabi Palace is not just a restaurant; it’s an odyssey through the rich tapestry of Indian flavours. With a sprawling menu offering an array of options, from succulent meat dishes to flavorful vegetarian dishes, every palate finds its paradise here. Whether you adhere to a vegan, halal, or gluten-free diet, your preferences will be catered to with meticulous care, ensuring a deeply satisfying dining experience.

Despite modest increases in prices, Punjabi Palace remains determined in its commitment to delivering generous portions of high-quality food at reasonable rates. The hallmark of their success lies in their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. This personalised service, coupled with a genuine concern for customers, has earned them a devoted following, with enthusiasts travelling from distant areas to partake in the Punjabi Palace experience week after week.

A delicious experience

Step inside, and you’ll find yourself enveloped in a vibrant atmosphere, where people of diverse nationalities converge to revel in culinary bliss. The La Marquesa branch boasts a spacious interior delicately adorned and complemented by a sun-kissed terrace with beautiful plants, exuding warmth and tranquillity—an idyllic setting for family gatherings, birthday celebrations, or convivial evenings with friends.

Their culinary expertise has not gone unnoticed, having clinched the TripAdvisor Excellence Award thrice, along with culinary accolades and recognition as the finest Indian restaurant in the region, cementing their status as culinary connoisseurs.

Both establishments welcome diners seven days a week, offering a fabulous lunchtime special from noon to 3 PM for a mere €12.95 per person, followed by evening service from 6 PM until late, with the exception of Tuesdays when afternoon closures are observed.

For those yet to embark on a gastronomic voyage at Punjabi Palace, there’s no better time than during their upcoming anniversary celebration. Mark your calendars for April 11th, as they commemorate a decade of culinary excellence. Priced at €59.95 per couple, the anniversary soirée promises an evening of indulgence, accompanied by live music courtesy of Paula—a fitting tribute to a decade of delectable delights. Treat yourself and your partner to the pinnacle of Indian cuisine amidst an ambiance steeped in celebration and sophistication.

You can call the restaurants on the following numbers and also make reservations via Facebook:–

Booking is highly recommended.

Punjabi Palace I – La Marquesa Golf, Quesada – Tel: 966 714 963

Punjabi Palace II – CC Lomas de Cabo Roig – Tel: 865 754 972

SPONSORED