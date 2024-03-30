Arroceria La Marina: A culinary haven of land, sea, and fire

By EWN • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 19:21

Nestled within the picturesque beauty of Marina Baixa lies a culinary gem, Arroceria La Marina. Here, the essence of our cuisine is crafted with utmost care, blending the bounties of land, sea, and the warmth of fire to create an unforgettable dining experience.

At Arroceria La Marina, we take pride in showcasing the finest rice dishes, calderos, meats, and fish sourced from the abundant offerings of the Marina Baixa region. What sets our cuisine apart is the meticulous cooking process over vine wood, infusing each dish with a distinct smoky flavour that tantalises the taste buds.

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a leisurely meal with friends or seeking a memorable family dining experience, Arroceria La Marina welcomes you with open arms. Our inviting ambiance coupled with unparalleled gastronomy ensures that every visit is a celebration of flavours and togetherness.

What truly sets us apart is our dedication to catering to our patrons’ needs. Whether it’s a casual gathering or a special event, we offer custom menu options tailored to your preferences. Our commitment to excellence extends to our service philosophy, rooted. We treat every customer with the same warmth and respect that we would expect for ourselves, ensuring that your dining experience exceeds expectations.

Located amidst a natural backdrop, Arroceria La Marina offers more than just exquisite cuisine. Families are welcomed to enjoy our children’s area, making us the ideal destination for patrons of all ages. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, we provide the perfect setting for every occasion.

Partida Foia Manera 31, Cami del Polasiet 03502 Benidorm

966 867 212

arrocerialamarina.com

Sponsored