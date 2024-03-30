Will A.I. take over Hollywood?

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 9:14
Will AI take over pre and postproduction roles in the industry?
Credit: Creative Commons.
The latest creation from OpenAI, Sora, really has sparked concerns about its impact on jobs in Hollywood.
Sora is an AI tool designed to generate video sequences based on text prompts, and its potential disruption in the film industry is causing quite a stir.
OpenAI has been promoting Sora on social media and recently gave Hollywood insiders, including actors and directors, a sneak peek before its public launch. The response has been mixed, with some worrying that Sora could lead to job losses for creative professionals.
Sora is an AI model that converts text into video sequences, similar to how ChatGPT generates text responses. However, Sora isn’t flawless; some videos have imperfections that raise questions about its suitability for industry use.
Despite its shortcomings, Sora’s potential is undeniable. It uses machine learning and natural language processing to understand text prompts and generate realistic depictions of objects and scenes.
Sora’s ability to replicate camera shots, lighting, and characters introduces new challenges for directors and filmmakers. It’s uncertain which tasks currently done by humans could be replaced by Sora, but the industry expects significant changes ahead.
Who owns the content created by Sora, and should creators be compensated for their work? These questions remain unanswered, along with concerns about privacy and data usage.
Legal experts warn of potential copyright and intellectual property disputes, especially as AI tools like Sora blur the lines between human and machine creation. The lack of legal precedent complicates matters, with ongoing lawsuits highlighting the need for clarity and regulation in this emerging field.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
