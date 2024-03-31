By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 31 Mar 2024
The hottest party in town is on Saturday April 6 at Peña Taurina in Fuengirola. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just love to move to the music, this event is for you.
Get your dancing shoes on and prepare yourself for non-stop dancing, and unforgettable moments. From 5pm to 8pm there is a Latino Dance Party with DJ Bergi so, get ready to spice up your dance moves with best salsa teachers in town for beginner-friendly salsa lessons taught by experienced instructors.
Then from 8pm until midhight there is a DJ set with Rozell, a famous music producer and DJ, who today operates in the USA and has shared the stage with such names as The Wanted, HRVY, Rudimental, Sigma, Alma, Macky Gee, Alex Mattson and other well-known artists. This top DJ spinning the hottest tracks will keep you moving until midnight.
Whether you want to catch up with friends, meet new people, simply kick back and dance, or just looking for a night of fun and excitement this party is for you. Bring your friends, bring your moves, bring your energy and make memories on the dance floor.
The entrance fee is €15 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door.
