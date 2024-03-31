Fishy Fishy celebrating 12 years

By EWN • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 12:31

Fishy Fishy, the renowned restaurant nestled in the heart of Moraira on the Costa Blanca, is celebrating its 12th anniversary this July.

As a British family-owned establishment, Fishy Fishy has become a culinary landmark, known for its genuine fish dishes and signature home-cooked, twice-fried chips. This unwavering commitment to quality has not only earned it a spot in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame but also a loyal following, particularly appreciative of the support during the challenging pandemic period, which has recently led to an unprecedented surge in patronage.

Craig and Nicola, the proprietors, credit their success to a simple yet effective philosophy: offering excellent food, served by remarkable individuals, in a stellar location. Their menu, while anchored in seafood, offers a variety of choices including chicken, pies, sausages, burgers, and desserts, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Despite navigating the rough waters of Brexit and the Ukraine conflict, which have impacted supply chains and costs, Fishy Fishy remains steadfast in its commitment to serving only the finest North Atlantic Cod & Haddock, sourced sustainably. They stand by their principle of providing top-quality meals at competitive prices, a testament to their dedication to their patrons and the environment.

The restaurant’s adaptable approach is evident in its operational hours, now opening at 4.30pm to capitalize on the lingering winter sun, thanks to customer feedback. The establishment’s spacious yet cozy indoor area is perfect for larger groups or private events, seating up to 20 guests comfortably in the downstairs restaurant.

As we transition from winter to summer, Fishy Fishy is excited to offer a unique dining experience close to the beach, perfect for parties or casual gatherings, with their takeout options making it a breeze to enjoy a beachside picnic, just a five-minute stroll away.

Their evolving menu, which caters to a wide array of dietary needs, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, features a ‘catch of the day’ fish, enveloped in a distinctive beer batter, accompanied by homemade tartar sauce. With set menus for lunch and dinner, kid-friendly choices, and takeaway boxes ideal for beach outings, Fishy Fishy continues to be a go-to destination for expats and locals alike, eager to indulge in a culinary journey that keeps them coming back for more.

fishyfishy.es

966 491 867

Kristalmar 30F, Ctra Moraira-Calpe, Moraira

Sponsored