Journalists told not to take souvenirs

Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 18:57
Journalists ticked off for scavenging souvenirs from Air Force One
Credit: White House Public Domain
When Concorde was in operation, it seemed that travellers were almost encouraged to help themselves to cutlery and crockery to keep as souvenirs.
This is not however the case with President Biden’s Air Force One as a recent inventory check following a trip to the West Coast of America revealed the members of the press who were on the flight had helped themselves.
This has resulted in a warning from the White House Correspondents’ Association that the removal of a number of items which carry the Air Force One logo is strictly prohibited.
It appears that ‘light fingered journos’ have taken a liking to such items as branded pillowcases, glasses, cutlery, towels and gold-rimmed plates as well as other items and have been taking them home as souvenirs.
What they are sometimes allowed is a free box of Presidential M&Ms but anything else is strictly prohibited, although it doesn’t say much for security if the press contingent can simply disembark with a selection of souvenirs in their bags and pockets.
Technically, Air Force One is classified as a military aircraft and can withstand a certain level of attack, but the press contingent who sit in the back of the aircraft have until now been helping themselves to what may be considered classified accoutrements.
