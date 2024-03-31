Spain’s European mink in danger

By John Smith •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 14:18
This European mink is constantly tracked
Credit: LIFE LUTREOLA SPAIN
Much is said about the potential loss of the Iberian Lynx which has protected status in Spain, but more endangered is the European mink.
Research suggests that there may be as few as 142 living examples in Spain although other estimates are more optimistic at around 500 but whatever the number, this furry little mammal is in danger of disappearing completely.
There are believed to be some colonies in Russia, Eastern Europe, Southern France and Northern Spain and each has the potential to be eradicated.
One of their biggest problems is that the American mink (from which mink coats were made) were imported into Europe to feed the need for expensive coats and wraps, but closely related to weasels many escaped from mink farms and adapted well to the European climate.
These feral mink and bigger and more aggressive than their European cousins and over the years have turned on the local mink, killing them and their kits.
One of the reasons for the huge growth in feral mink is that they aren’t as protective of their territory as the European mink (Mustela lutreola) and therefore there are more of them in a single area, breeding much faster than the European.
Naturally humans have also played their part in taking over their preferred habitats near rivers where the mink used to feast on frogs, insects, mice and even rabbits but having declared the European mink as being “in critical situation” in 2018, the Spanish Government is endeavouring to protect this rare indigenous species.
Special groups are checking their whereabouts and whenever possible catching them and fixing tracking devices to them before releasing them back into the wild.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.