Speaking European: Louise Macfarlane.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:48

Louise / Credit: Marina Lorente

Four years ago, Louise Macfarlane, originally from England, took a bold step towards her dream by relocating to Spain permanently.

What initially drew her to the country was its sunny climate, but it soon proved to be more than just a romantic notion; it became the solution to her health issues. The abundant sunshine and the therapeutic properties of the Mediterranean sea proved to be the best remedy for her bodily pains.

Having worked as a nurse in the past, Louise decided to turn her hobby of crafting into a business venture upon settling in Spain. This led to the creation of Crafty Corner, a space dedicated to fostering friendships and connecting individuals from various nationalities within the community.

Despite missing her friends, family, and familiar shops back in England, Louise has developed a deep affection for her life in Spain. She cherishes the climate, the tranquillity, and the unhurried pace of Spanish living, remarking, “I never need a coat here, it’s fantastic,” with a hint of humour.

A new life

Though navigating paperwork and driving in Spain initially posed challenges, Louise has adapted to these differences, viewing them as part of her new normal. She now drives confidently in her daily life. Expressing a desire to learn Spanish and make Spanish friends, she muses, “I would love to engage in language exchanges and meet new people over a cup of coffee.” For Louise, life is about forging connections and broadening horizons.