Children’s gaming habits could give them more potential

By Julian Phillips • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 10:35

Computer games could be beneficial to a child’s future. Credit: Creative Commons

Sir Demis Hassabis, a recently knighted millionaire in the AI field, suggests that parents should see the creative potential in their children’s gaming habits rather than just worrying about the time spent playing.

As the co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, Sir Demis believes that encouraging kids to create and program can lead to valuable skills development.

Google acquired his company for a whopping £400 million in 2014. Reflecting on his journey, Sir Demis credits gaming for his success, emphasising the importance of nurturing creativity alongside gaming.

Support their passions

He urges parents to support their children’s passions, as they may pave the way for future success. In a rapidly changing world, adaptability is key, and Sir Demis believes that embracing this adaptability is crucial for young people.

As a former child chess prodigy who created a best-selling game called Theme Park in his teens, Sir Demis went on to pursue higher education at Cambridge University. He founded a video games firm, earned a PhD in neuroscience, and co-founded DeepMind in London in 2010, eventually selling it to Google.

Receiving a knighthood for his contributions to AI, Sir Demis sees it as recognition for his team’s efforts in shaping the AI industry and its impact on British life.

While AI presents immense opportunities, it also raises concerns. Issues like deepfake videos and algorithm bias highlight the importance of responsible AI development. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged these concerns, emphasising the need for AI safety measures to mitigate potential risks.

Sir Demis acknowledges the power of AI but stresses the importance of handling it responsibly. Despite the challenges, Sir Demis believes that AI has the potential for significant positive impact.