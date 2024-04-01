By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 18:11
Pinoso's Tourism Plan: Charting an inclusive and sustainable future. Image: Ayutamiento de Pinoso.
Pinoso’s Tourism Plan (TISP) has been unveiled, aligning with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
Tourism Councillor, Neus Ochoa, emphasised Pinoso’s commitment to becoming a more welcoming, inclusive, and accessible destination for all.
The plan, she stated, will play a crucial role in achieving this objective by incorporating residents’ feedback into future strategic plans.
Mayor Lázaro Azorín expressed satisfaction in introducing this significant project for the municipality.
He stressed the importance of making Pinoso accessible to all visitors, acknowledging the challenges involved.
The mayor highlighted previous efforts to promote Pinoso through events like the Mostra de la Cuina and international fairs like Fitur.
Virginia Real from the company Accessibility outlined the initial steps taken, including an in-depth assessment of the municipality’s tourist resources for accessibility and inclusivity.
This evaluation identified existing barriers in key locations such as the Clock Tower, Town Hall, and Cultural Centre.
The participation of Pinoso residents will be integral to the plan’s development, facilitated through online questionnaires on the Town Hall website: pinoso.org
The ultimate goal of the plan is to promote inclusive and sustainable tourism, improving residents’ quality of life and driving economic growth.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.