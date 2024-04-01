By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 18:11

Pinoso's Tourism Plan: Charting an inclusive and sustainable future. Image: Ayutamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso’s Tourism Plan (TISP) has been unveiled, aligning with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Tourism Councillor, Neus Ochoa, emphasised Pinoso’s commitment to becoming a more welcoming, inclusive, and accessible destination for all.

The plan, she stated, will play a crucial role in achieving this objective by incorporating residents’ feedback into future strategic plans.

Mayor Lázaro Azorín expressed satisfaction in introducing this significant project for the municipality.

He stressed the importance of making Pinoso accessible to all visitors, acknowledging the challenges involved.

The mayor highlighted previous efforts to promote Pinoso through events like the Mostra de la Cuina and international fairs like Fitur.

Virginia Real from the company Accessibility outlined the initial steps taken, including an in-depth assessment of the municipality’s tourist resources for accessibility and inclusivity.

This evaluation identified existing barriers in key locations such as the Clock Tower, Town Hall, and Cultural Centre.

The participation of Pinoso residents will be integral to the plan’s development, facilitated through online questionnaires on the Town Hall website: pinoso.org

The ultimate goal of the plan is to promote inclusive and sustainable tourism, improving residents’ quality of life and driving economic growth.