WhatsApp users: Important information

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 11:33

Mobile phone with WhatsApp logo. Credit: On The Back Of Camera/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever stopped to consider the number of people you actually communicate with on WhatsApp, and why it’s important to delete old contacts.

The truth is that many people have a cluttered contact list filled with numbers of people they barely know or no longer speak to.

Much like how outdated photos can consume valuable storage space, periodically purging old contacts can be equally beneficial.

This is especially pertinent when considering that contact numbers may change hands, leaving you with outdated information that could potentially compromise your privacy.

Risks of holding onto old contacts

Many telecommunications companies recycle numbers that were previously deactivated or relinquished by their original users.

This means that a contact saved on your phone could now belong to a stranger, despite appearing under a familiar name. This underscores the importance of maintaining an up-to-date contact list to safeguard your privacy.

When a known contact informs you of a change in their phone number, it’s wise to promptly delete the old number and update your contact list with their new details. This simple step can help prevent any confusion or breach of privacy.

How to delete old contacts on various devices

Removing an old contact is a straightforward process, whether you’re using an Android or iOS device. On Android, access the contact through WhatsApp, tap their name followed by the three dots icon in the top right corner, and select ‘delete’ from the menu.

iOS users should tap on the contact’s name, select ‘edit’, and then ‘delete contact’. By following these steps, you’ll ensure your contact list is both current and useful.

Eliminating outdated contacts not only frees up storage space on your device but also ensures that your contact list remains relevant and secure.

Keeping only those contacts you genuinely communicate with or intend to contact in the future can significantly enhance your messaging experience and privacy.