Women shaping the world

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 11:00
Painting by Emma Lawton
Credit: Emma Lawton
From April 19 until May 17, Javea will host an art exhibition saturated with gifted women, leaving their mark in the world of art and culture.
The exhibition is coordinated by the EUWMA (European Union of Women Marina Alta); an alliance of women using their strength and compassion to empower the community.
EUWMA held their first Art Exhibition last year and had received such a large artist demand that a second edition had to follow. This spring, 23 women artists will display their work exploring “Women Who Shaped the World”.
The organiser, Emma Lawton, will be presenting her painting of Amelia Earhart, alongside internationally established artists including Marissa Oosterlee, Teresa Fons and EUW members Jenny Morrison, Dee Brown and Ag Szyfter. Heading for the future, the Exhibition will also feature artworks by the talented, young students of the Lady Elizabeth School.
Workshops, discussions, music, art, photography, and presentations will be held throughout the Exhibition, crafted by outstanding women, including Lauren Staton and Anne Gripton.
Many of the art pieces will be for sale, alongside tapas and refreshments available.
‘This is not some quiet sterile sort of exhibition where you walk around in hushed silence,” confessed the President of EUWMA, Margaret Hales: “We are going to celebrate women with enthusiasm, admiration and love’.
For more information contact euwma.treasurer@gmail.com or visit Women of Marina Alta on Facebook
At DAR Social Club & Community Centre at Carretera Jesus Pobre 196 Javea, 10am-10pm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.