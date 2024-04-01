Women shaping the world

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 11:00

Painting by Emma Lawton Credit: Emma Lawton

From April 19 until May 17, Javea will host an art exhibition saturated with gifted women, leaving their mark in the world of art and culture.

The exhibition is coordinated by the EUWMA (European Union of Women Marina Alta); an alliance of women using their strength and compassion to empower the community.

EUWMA held their first Art Exhibition last year and had received such a large artist demand that a second edition had to follow. This spring, 23 women artists will display their work exploring “Women Who Shaped the World”.

The organiser, Emma Lawton, will be presenting her painting of Amelia Earhart, alongside internationally established artists including Marissa Oosterlee, Teresa Fons and EUW members Jenny Morrison, Dee Brown and Ag Szyfter. Heading for the future, the Exhibition will also feature artworks by the talented, young students of the Lady Elizabeth School.

Workshops, discussions, music, art, photography, and presentations will be held throughout the Exhibition, crafted by outstanding women, including Lauren Staton and Anne Gripton.

Many of the art pieces will be for sale, alongside tapas and refreshments available.

‘This is not some quiet sterile sort of exhibition where you walk around in hushed silence,” confessed the President of EUWMA, Margaret Hales: “We are going to celebrate women with enthusiasm, admiration and love’.

For more information contact euwma.treasurer@gmail.com or visit Women of Marina Alta on Facebook

At DAR Social Club & Community Centre at Carretera Jesus Pobre 196 Javea, 10am-10pm.