Better contracts for medical workers

Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 10:34
Hospital nurses
The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, presents a new campaign to contest Spain´s National Health System deficit.
Mazon approved a new work contract for between one and three years of work for practitioners who have finished their MIR (Resident Internal Physician) exams and licensing.
With this incentive, the president aims to improve the state of medical care across the Valencian Community: “We provide stability and we encourage doctors to want to stay in the Valencian Community.”
He urges the support of the central government, questioning the accreditation criteria for Specialized Health Training placements, which he believes “has us absolutely suffocated.”
Despite Mazon´s efforts, he expresses his concern for the future if the government doesn’t support his combat: “There will come a time when the demand is going to be much more necessary than what is now.”
