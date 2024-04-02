Endless possibilities as F1 and MotoGP Unite

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 13:51

Stock image of MotoGP. Credit: Mau47/Shutterstock.com

The recent acquisition of MotoGP by the owners of Formula 1 has got petrol heads excited over the possibilities of a so-called ‘super weekend’ where the two sports could share the same circuit.

The motorsport community buzzed with excitement on Monday, April 1, as Liberty Media, owner of the Formula 1 World Championship, announced its acquisition of MotoGP’s rights.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna (the Spanish company that currently manages MotoGP World) announced on Twitter/X: ‘This is the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP, and we are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and racing fans.’

This significant move, to be completed by the end of 2024, holds the promise of a closer union between the worlds of motorcycle and car racing.

The dream of a joint event

Historically, the idea of hosting both MotoGP and Formula 1 races on the same circuit during a single weekend has been a tantalising yet elusive dream.

Challenges in aligning safety protocols, sponsorship conflicts, and logistical hurdles have kept it just beyond reach. However, with Liberty Media now at the helm of both championships, these barriers seem increasingly surmountable.

Paving the way for innovation

This consolidation under Liberty Media could simplify the homogenisation of sponsors, scheduling of race dates, and selection of circuits that accommodate the needs of both sports.

Specifically, circuits would need to incorporate extensive runoff areas crucial for MotoGP rider safety. Moreover, this move might also fast-track the MotoGP’s debut in Madrid.

The future of motorsport in Madrid

Bringing MotoGP to Madrid has been a topic of discussion for Dorna Sports, potentially made easier with Liberty Media’s influence. The unique challenges of urban circuits, such as requiring larger safety margins, are now under review.

Reportedly, Carmelo Ezpeleta has held conversations with Madrid’s mayor indicating renewed optimism for the possibility.

As the motor racing community looks forward to the end of 2024, anticipation builds for how these sports will evolve under unified management.

Liberty Media’s bold stride in acquiring MotoGP rights sets the stage for a potential revolution in motorsport, uniting the realms of motorcycle and car racing in an unprecedented display of speed and skill.

The vision of a combined competition weekend, once a distant dream, now edges closer to reality, promising thrilling developments for fans worldwide.