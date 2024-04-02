Storm Nelson brings vital reservoir relief to Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
March Rains Revive Málaga
MARCH rains have brought significant relief to Málaga’s seven reservoirs. Approximately 15 cubic hectometres have been restored, after remaining below a hundred for much of winter, marking a historic low due to the persistent drought in the province.
Currently, Málaga’s dams are at 18.65 per cent, holding 114 hectometres, still far from last year’s 226. La Viñuela has regained 16.6 hectometres, 10 per cent of its total capacity. Additionally, La Concepción now holds over 20 hectometres, a third of its capacity. Groundwater replenishment has begun with continued precipitation over the Easter period.
Another highlight is the return of snow to inland Axarquia, painting protected areas like El Torcal de Antequera white after a decade. Roads were closed in Ronda, Parauta, Sierra de las Nieves, Tolox, Yunquera, and areas near La Maroma. Despite recent downpours, rainfall remained modest, yet significant for the water-scarce province.
