The Magaluf Half Marathon is back

By Annette Christmas • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 18:47

Magaluf Half Marathon. Credit: Half Marathon Magaluf FB

Sea-level routes of different levels of technical difficulty have been designed, all ending at the superb new Athletics track Magaluf.

The Magaluf Half Marathon on 20 April 2024 follows an entirely urban route between Magaluf and Palmanova, with coastal landscapes and some great pedestrian walkways.

The final 400 metres on the new Magaluf Athletics Track surface are a race to the finish.

After crossing the line runners will receive a medal, refreshments and more.

Registration is here:

10k route

The 10 km circuit has been designed to be fast, varied and to capture the essence of the Magaluf and Palmanova areas.

Homologation of the routes by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation took place on April 2.

Kids’ run

There is a kids’ run from 6pm to 7 pm the day before, on April 19. Categories go from under four years old to 13+ and distances vary from 200 to 800m. Registration costs just €1.