Unexpected Easter in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 11:18

Easter Church service in Villajoyosa Credit: Villajoyosa Council

Hundreds of residents and visitors came together for an extraordinary Easter Sunday in Villajoyosa.

Under wind and rain, the natives and tourists of Villajoyosa rushed to the Church service for the Easter ceremony on March 31. The procession was planned to take place in the town’s streets as a custom but the weather conditions transported the festive crowd back to Church.

There, filled to its maximum capacity, the Church hosted the community with the figures of the Resurrected Jesus and the Virgin of Glory.

The “little angel” of Villajoyosa presented the image of Our Lady of Sorrows, announcing the good news of Christ’s resurrection.

La Iglesia Parroquial de la Asunción where the service was held was built in the mid-16th century and restored two centuries later, following the tendencies of the neoclassical style.

This Easter day was marked in shared joy despite the unprecedented conditions.