Unexpected Easter in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 11:18
Easter Church service in Villajoyosa
Credit: Villajoyosa Council
Hundreds of residents and visitors came together for an extraordinary Easter Sunday in Villajoyosa.
Under wind and rain, the natives and tourists of Villajoyosa rushed to the Church service for the Easter ceremony on March 31. The procession was planned to take place in the town’s streets as a custom but the weather conditions transported the festive crowd back to Church.
There, filled to its maximum capacity, the Church hosted the community with the figures of the Resurrected Jesus and the Virgin of Glory.
The “little angel” of Villajoyosa presented the image of Our Lady of Sorrows, announcing the good news of Christ’s resurrection.
La Iglesia Parroquial de la Asunción where the service was held was built in the mid-16th century and restored two centuries later, following the tendencies of the neoclassical style.
This Easter day was marked in shared joy despite the unprecedented conditions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.