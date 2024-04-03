A natural swimming pool in Alicante

By Marina Lorente • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:01

The cascade /Credit: Camping Arena Blanca

As the arrival of spring looms on the horizon, the gentle embrace of warmer temperatures beckons individuals to venture outdoors, seeking solace and connection with the natural world.

In this regard, Alicante stands as an idyllic province, offering a plethora of landscapes to explore, including enchanting coves, sun-kissed beaches, majestic mountains, and refreshing natural pools, all awaiting eager adventurers.

Among these natural wonders, the Fuentes del Algar in Callosa d’en Sarrià stand out as a testament to the region’s ecological richness. Recognized as a protected wetland area by the Generalitat Valenciana since 2002, this pristine sanctuary offers a sanctuary for both wildlife and weary souls seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

In recent years, concerted efforts have been made to enhance the visitor experience at Fuentes del Algar. The refurbishment of leisure facilities, including picnic areas and an Arboretum boasting over 200 native plant species, reflects a commitment to preserving and showcasing the area’s natural beauty. Furthermore, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of visitors, a dedicated lifeguard service operates from 9 am to 5 pm, providing peace of mind as guests immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings.

The allure of Fuentes del Algar lies not only in its scenic beauty but also in the rich tapestry of history and culture woven into its landscape. A leisurely stroll along the 1.5 kilometre circuit tracing the Algar river offers glimpses of ancient karst formations sculpted from limestone rock, picturesque waterfalls cascading into crystal-clear pools, and remnants of centuries-old irrigation channels that continue to nourish the land to this day.

For those seeking rejuvenation, the natural pools, known locally as “tolls,” beckon with their soothing waters, believed for centuries to possess healing properties. As visitors dip their toes into these ancient waters, they become part of a timeless tradition, connecting with nature in a profound and meaningful way.

A unique landscape

Beyond its natural splendor, Fuentes del Algar serves as a gateway to the rich cultural tapestry of Callosa d’en Sarrià. From the artisanal cheese factory of San Antonio to the traditional bread ovens scattered throughout the municipality, there are countless opportunities to delve into the customs and traditions that have shaped this vibrant community.

As spring unfolds its vibrant hues, Fuentes del Algar stands as a beacon of hope and renewal, inviting all who venture within its embrace to rediscover the beauty and wonder of the natural world. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, this enchanting sanctuary offers a sanctuary for the body, mind, and soul, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who answer its call.