Corvera Airport bus schedule extended

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Airport bus extended schedule Image: carm

THE Regional Ministry of Development is extending the operating hours of bus services connecting Murcia Airport (Corvera Airport) with the bus stations of Murcia and Cartagena. Minister José Manuel Pancorbo announced that starting March 29, travellers can enjoy the same route with new schedules.

Continued Service Extension

Since the launch of the new schedule in January 2024, the service has catered to 451 users. Pancorbo stated that the current timetable, which was initially set until March 25, will now continue with the extension starting Friday, the 29 of March. This extension aims to accommodate the 30 flights operating on Mondays and Fridays at Murcia Airport.

Affordable Ticket Prices

Notably, ticket prices remain unchanged at €1.85. For further details, those interested can visit the Interbus Murcia website. The service, funded with €22,591 from the Ministry of Development, benefits both domestic and tourist flights, facilitating travel for passengers arriving from Madrid and Barcelona.

