Croquette season in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 12:07

Croquettes at Tempura Bar and Grill Credit: Tempura Bar and Grill, Facebook

From April 1 until May 5, 22 restaurants in Denia are offering special deals on the signature Spanish delicacy; croquettes with fillings in every flavour.

From staple recipes to authentic innovations, visitors can explore the wide variety of this tapa, enjoyed with wine, beer or vermouth for just €4.

True to traditions, the town´s Bar 27 offers delicious croquettes with fine Serrano ham.

For those who prefer Iberian ham, options including croquettes with Denia-sourced Iberian ham and quail eggs are served at El Mosset.

For a little more eccentricity, the tapas spot, No Ni Poc, presents a unique dish of croquettes with wild boar in red wine.

In the established rice eatery, Sempitero, the croquettes include thick fillings of flavourful mushrooms or bull’s tail.

The Tempura Bar makes these treats with creamy cod, spinach and pine nuts; an intricately mixed palette.

The classic Mediterranean restaurant, El Canto grants the gourmet offer of croquettes with cod in honeyed alioli or with Iberian ham in peach jam.

Noted for its exceptional supply of the finest croquettes, the Croqueteria QMCOMO has croquettes with chicken curry and octopus in Galician style.

Find the full list of participants and their offers here.