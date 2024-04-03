Gold surges to historic peak

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 11:31

In the latest financial news, gold has continued its upward trajectory, marking a significant milestone.

On Wednesday, April 3, the value of gold neared an all-time high, with figures reported at $2,288.40 per ounce at 12:21 am, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and shared by EFE.

Rally driven by US economic indicators

This climb represents the seventh consecutive day of gains for the precious metal, setting a new record high. Despite a slight decline to $2,285.04 by 8:00 am, gold’s value has seen a modest rise of 0.17 per cent.

The asset, which is traditionally seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, has appreciated nearly 11 per cent in 2024.

The reason behind the climb

The remarkable surge in gold’s value is primarily attributed to the latest US inflation data. This has led to a heightened anticipation that the Federal Reserve may start reducing interest rates as soon as June.

As reported by La Informacion, IG expert, Sergio Avila stated: ‘This unprecedented rally – in gold – has been driven by US inflation data that turned out to be softer than expected, which has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin to cut interest rates as early as June.’

Additionally, the recent trend in consumer-related inflation, which shows a significant deceleration from the 0.4 per cent rise in January, suggests inflation is under control.

Implications for the market

The potential for reduced interest rates has quickly adjusted market projections, with a nearly 70 per cent probability now anticipated for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. This adjustment could total a reduction of 75 basis points throughout the year.

Such an environment is advantageous for gold, as it lowers the opportunity cost of holding the metal, thereby enhancing its appeal as an investment.

‘Shares of gold mining companies could benefit from an environment of higher prices for the yellow metal,’ Avila highlighted, pointing to a favourable outlook for investors in this sector.