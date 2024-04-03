Joining forces to reduce hospital waiting list

By Julian Phillips • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 9:54

This joint venture will help to reduce waiting lists in the region. Credit: HLA Mediterraneo

Two private hospitals in Almería, both in the capital, are teaming up to help over 6,000 people needing surgery.

They’ve formed a Temporary Business Union (UTE) to win a contract from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) to cut waiting lists.

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs aims to ensure these surgeries happen in private facilities by year-end to reduce waiting times. Initially, the government will spend about €17 million on this collaboration. But if the contract extends past 2024, costs could rise to €40 million.

HLA Mediterraneo Hospital and Vithas Virgen del Mar Hospital are partnering through their companies. This alliance will handle all external public health surgical operations outlined in the contract negotiated with the Andalusian Health Service.

The contract covers a wide range of surgical procedures, including hernia operations, knee surgeries, gallbladder procedures, cataract surgeries, carpal tunnel treatments, hip and shoulder surgeries, and phimosis operations.

Patients facing delays after June 30, 2024, might get financial aid from SAS for private surgeries. While surgical activity in Almería has risen, it’s not enough to clear the backlog.