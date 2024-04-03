Liberty Media takes over Dorna Sports

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 03 Apr 2024 • 14:47
CARMELO EZPELETA: Dorna Sports chief executive with Jorge Lorenzo
Photo credit: CC/Box Repsol
Liberty Media Corporation, which owns Formula One motor racing, now controls MotoGP after acquiring 86 per cent of Dorna Sports.
Liberty Media Corporation’s president and chief executive Greg Maffei confirmed motorsport’s most important corporate transaction for many years in a €4.2 billion deal on April 1.
The remaining 14 per cent stake remains in the hands of Madrid-based Dorna Sports’ management.
The deal, due to be officially concluded in late 2024, also includes exclusive rights to Moto2 and Moto3 races as well as the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship for electric bikes.
Carmelo Ezpeleta remains as Dorna’s chief executive and continues at the head of the company, which will maintain its headquarters in Madrid.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
