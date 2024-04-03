Marine miracles: Murcia preserves Mar Menor species

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 16:16

Image: Shutterstock/Vojce

THE Murcia Community and the University of Murcia collaborated to complete the reproduction cycle of five emblematic species in Mar Menor. Notable progress includes seahorses, Spanish toothcarp, needlefish, mullets, and sand smelt. The Mar Menor Species Bank, funded by the regional government, played a crucial role, investing nearly €950,000 since 2019.

Notable Progress in Mar Menor Conservation

The project aims to conserve Mar Menor‘s unique biodiversity by successfully breeding native species in captivity. Seahorse reproduction alone yielded 2,500 individuals, with approximately 60 specimens of each of the other species. Councillor Juan María Vázquez praised the project’s significance in preserving threatened species like seahorses and noble pen shells, essential for maintaining biodiversity in Mar Menor.

Significance of Species Preservation in Mar Menor

The research works on improving diets for healthy growth and development of the specimens. This initiative forms part of the regional government’s broader biodiversity conservation efforts and has operated primarily at the University of Murcia’s Aquarium in the Artillery Barracks since 2019.

