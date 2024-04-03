Street Food Fest

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 16:46
Port Adriano Street food festival.
Credit: Portadriano.com
As traditional as nougat for Christmas, the friendly-vibe Street Food Festival returned to Port Adriano for Easter.
The fifteenth edition of the event was held at the central square, from mid-day to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the Easter weekend.
Admission was free and dogs were welcome, since Port Adriano is a pet friendly port.
This year there was the added bonus that all the goodies provided by the ten eateries came with an offer of a beer.
A total of 15 catering stalls provided Mediterranean dishes, hamburgers, Mexican food, Iberian pork, fish, and vegetarian dishes. Five of those booths were offering specialist, home-brewed Mallorcan and Belgian craft beers with different textures and nuances.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
