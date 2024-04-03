Trending:

By Annette Christmas • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 16:46

Visitors to street food fest, food truck

Port Adriano Street food festival. Credit: Portadriano.com

As traditional as nougat for Christmas, the friendly-vibe Street Food Festival returned to Port Adriano for Easter.

The fifteenth edition of the event was held at the central square, from mid-day to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the Easter weekend.

Pet-friendly port

Admission was free and dogs were welcome, since Port Adriano is a pet friendly port.

This year there was the added bonus that all the goodies provided by the ten eateries came with an offer of a beer.

A total of 15 catering stalls provided Mediterranean dishes, hamburgers, Mexican food, Iberian pork, fish, and vegetarian dishes. Five of those booths were offering specialist, home-brewed Mallorcan and Belgian craft beers with different textures and nuances.

 

