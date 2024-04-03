The rise of tobacco tax

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 8:01

Man smoking outside Credit: David Solomons, Flickr

A pack of cigarettes now has an average cost of €11,10 in the Netherlands; the tobacco tax continues to increase.

Today, 20 per cent of the Dutch are habitual smokers. In 2018, the government established a campaign to reach just 5 per cent of smokers by 2040.

Part of the campaign focuses on monitoring, medical warnings, advertisement bans, as well as tax increases. However, Maastricht University reported 50 per cent of tobacco users who claimed that they would only quit if it cost them €60 or more per pack.

On April 1, the taxation of cigarettes, rolling tobacco and cigars increased by €0.93. A pack of rolling tobacco (50 grams) increased by € 3.60; the average price is now € 24.14.

The excise duty on cigars and cigarillos is 11 per cent of the sales price.

Legally and socially, the attitude towards tobacco use has changed significantly over the years, especially since smoking in all closed public spaces, including bars, restaurants and nightclubs, became prohibited in 2008.

From July 1, this year, an even further restriction will impact smokers, as all Dutch supermarkets will no longer sell tobacco products.