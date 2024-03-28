Best EU countries to stop smoking

By John Smith •
Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 10:21
Not everyone has got the message
Credit: Malingering flickr
Although smoking cigarettes is clearly a dying habit, European Governments are still trying to persuade people to quit, despite the tax benefits involved.
A new study has revealed the best EU countries to live in, plus the UK, if you want to stop smoking, with Ireland taking the top spot.
As perhaps might be expected, there was some commercial interest in the study as it was commissioned by online vape store, Go Smoke Free.
The research analysed multiple factors to determine which country is the best to live in to stop smoking; factors include the percentage of smokers, the average cost of cigarettes, tobacco dependence support, and the number of smoke-free areas.
Each country was ranked individually and awarded a score out of ten for each category to determine the overall ranking.
Ireland comes out on top with a final score of 87.45, making it the best place in the EU to live if you want to quit smoking which might be good for smoker’s pockets as Ireland is the most expensive at €13.43 per pack.
Sweden, came second with the lowest percentage of smokers at just 7 per cent of the population and the most smoke-free areas, with a complete smoking ban in many public places, including restaurants, sports venues, and public transport.
The United Kingdom came third with perhaps the surprising news that it has the second lowest of smokers as only an estimated 12 per cent still puff away but perhaps part of the reason is that it also has the second most expensive cigarettes at the equivalent of €10.26 per pack.
The Netherlands was fourth and Spain fifth despite the constant complaints about fake cigarette factories and smuggling of tobacco from Andorra and Gibraltar and it would have been higher in the table if the price of cigarettes was not so low when compared to other countries.
The worst place to try to stop smoking in the EU is Bulgaria where a packet of cigarettes costs just €2.77.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
