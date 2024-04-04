Church roof collapses

By Annette Christmas • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 20:57

Son Negre Church on March 4. Credit: IB3

The roof of Son Negre Church in Manacor has collapsed, as confirmed by rector Antoni Amorós on Wednesday 3 March.

On the evening of Wednesday 3 March the rector of Manacor stated that the collapse had occurred sometime between Sunday and Wednesday afternoon. He based this assumption on the fact that there was no red mud from the recent rains inside the church.

A neighbour who regularly passes by the isolated chapel noticed something amiss, as she could not see the roof. When the interior was finally inspected, at least three of the beams had apparently collapsed.

The rector noted that the roof had almost entirely gone.

Unforeseen catastrophe

The Bishopric had been conducting studies to address defects in the roof, which had been gradually deteriorating, although the extent of the collapse was unforeseen.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as the church was unoccupied at the time of the collapse.

Son Negre Church is typically closed except for specific events such as Christmas midnight mass or the Sant Antoni festivities, during which it opens for public worship.

Four years ago, money was invested in replacing roof tiles because there were leaks, but no structural damage was detected at the time.

Dating back to 1878, the church is situated adjacent to an old rural school constructed at the beginning of the last century.