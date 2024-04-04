First woman in Local Police

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 16:56

Javea Local Police, Credit: Javea Council, X

On April 4, Javea Local Police held a meeting at the Town Hall to pay tribute to Lola Ivars; a hard worker who became the first woman to join the local force.

Lola joined the security force almost 40 years ago and is now retiring. Her family, friends, former colleagues and retirees from the past united to express their gratitude for her continuous service.

In the Town Hall, Lola was awarded a medal and a plaque for her commitment and contributions over the years.

“May this recognition be a constant reminder of her valuable work and the positive impact she has left on the municipality,” stated the plaque.

The Chief Mayor of the Local Police, Jose Antonio Monfort, said: “Lola has given everything she had to give,” as he congratulated her on her achievements in the police force, alongside Javea´s mayor, Rosa Cardona.

Today, authorities reveal that 14.8 per cent make up the entire police force in Spain, which is the highest it has been; making Lola Ivars one of the first women to enter the profession, and the very first to do so in Javea.