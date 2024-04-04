Petrol prices soar to yearly peak

By John Ensor •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 19:05
Image of a car being refuelled.
Credit: Pakpanat/Shutterstock.com
On the latest count, fuel prices have escalated for the eleventh consecutive occasion, marking a significant upward trajectory.
As of this week commencing Monday, April 1, the European Union’s Petroleum Bulletin, reveals that the average cost for a litre of petrol has reached a notable high of €1.645, the peak since early November, following a 0.61 per cent rise from the previous week.
The numerous factors determining fuel prices include the specific cost of petrol (which is independent on oil prices), the fluctuations in crude oil prices, and the combined impact of taxes, raw materials, logistics, and gross profit margins.
The dynamic between crude oil prices and fuel costs is complicated, often seeing a delay before changes in the former affect the latter.
The climb in petrol prices, a trend also mirrored by diesel, which now stands at €1.541 per litre after two consecutive increases, has pushed the cost of fuelling a standard 55-litre petrol tank to approximately €90.2.
This figure represents a slight increase from last year’s €89.7, despite the previous 20-cent discount per litre.
Diesel tank fills have similarly seen an increase, now costing €84.75, up from €84.15 the previous year.
Interestingly, Spain’s petrol and diesel prices sit below the EU and Eurozone averages. Unleaded 95 petrol in Spain is cheaper than the €1.782 EU average and the €1.834 Eurozone figure.
Diesel, too, follows this trend, with Spanish prices lower than the €1.680 EU average and the €1.707 in the Eurozone.
This shift in fuel prices marks a significant departure from the decreases seen since September last year, which concluded the year at the lowest levels following nearly 15 per cent and 13 per cent drops in petrol and diesel prices, respectively.
Despite the current increases, prices still haven’t reached the peaks of July 2022, when petrol and diesel soared to €2.141 and €2.1, respectively, in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.