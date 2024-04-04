Puzzle Solutions Edition 2022

By Eugenia • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 10:10

WORD SPIRAL

1 Numb; 2 Beef; 3 Flea; 4 Able; 5 Erse; 6 Exit; 7 Thai; 8 Iota; 9 Afar; 10 Ruin; 11 Nigh; 12 Help; 13 Pint; 14 Trim; 15 Maim; 16 Midi. INDIANA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Macbeth; 2 Heroin; 3 Boron; 4 Lourdes; 5 George Eliot; 6 Charcoal; 7 Scorpio; 8 Four; 9 Mickey Mouse; 10 600 miles.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Alone; 8 Oratory; 9 Tumbler; 10 Ditto; 12 Accelerate; 15 Leaves well; 18 Yacht; 19 Valises; 21 Palaver; 22 Steam.

Down: 1 Tastefully; 2 Forms; 3 Reel; 4 Source; 5 Handbell; 6 Portray; 11 Open sesame; 13 Creative; 14 Parcels; 16 Wavers; 17 Aster; 20 Lost.

QUICK

Across: 4 Sweeps; 7 Chaplain; 8 Orders; 10 Lasso; 13 Drey; 14 Draw; 15 Deep; 16 Ian; 17 Evil; 19 Each; 21 Eliminate; 23 Talc; 24 Veto; 26 Mir; 27 Tree; 29 Loaf; 32 Sour; 33 Alone; 34 Affirm; 35 Bluebell; 36 Aretha.

Down: 1 Scold; 2 Balsa; 3 Also; 4 Snore; 5 Eddy; 6 Pariah; 9 Repeat; 11 Arc; 12 Swell; 13 Deliver; 15 Dim; 16 Ice; 18 Victor; 20 Atoll; 21 Ear; 22 Nee; 23 Titfer; 25 Wan; 28 Rumba; 30 Oozes; 31 Feels; 32 Sift; 33 Apex.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Coast, 4 Lenses, 9 Barbero, 10 Tonel, 11 Zero, 12 Técnico, 13 Mes, 14 Fila, 16 Oven, 18 Tan, 20 Quimico, 21 Drag, 24 Alive, 25 Aguilas, 26 Halcón, 27 Paseo.

Down: 1 Cabeza, 2 Abrir, 3 Tren, 5 Estación, 6 Sunrise, 7 Sellos, 8 Boats, 13 Marinero, 15 Inicial, 17 Squash, 18 Today, 19 Agosto, 22 Rules, 23 Jump.

NONAGRAM

aced, coda, code, cued, dace, date, dean, deco, dent, done, dote, duce, duct, duet, dune, node, nude, tend, toad, toed, undo, acted, anode, anted, cadet, caned, coned, dance, daunt, donut, douce, ducat, dunce, educt, noted, octad, outed, toned, tuned, atoned, cadent, canoed, canted, coated, deacon, decant, decoct, docent, donate, coacted, conduce, conduct, counted, uncoated, ACCOUNTED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE