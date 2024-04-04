Subsidies for fire prevention

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 15:06
Forest fire
Credit: Yuri Meesen, Pexels
The Alicante Provincial Council held a plenary session, unanimously approving subsidies of €300,000 to prevent forest fires in towns of the Alicante Province.
To combat the recent rise in forest fires, the Council is implementing phytosanitary control of the forest mass, including the removal of dead trees and the planting of plant species to provide a nurturing supply and foster diversity in the forests of the Alicante Province.
The Council grants a maximum budget of €60,000 as requested by the town councils, who will have 30 days from the announcement (April 4) to submit applications.
The towns chosen for the subsidies will be based on having a high risk of fires, being declared as a low forest, holding high landscape interest, or struggling with increased draught.
These actions are targeting forest fires which have been occurring as a result of climate change and the draught increase across the country; a crisis which without the aid of the Council can not be averted.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.