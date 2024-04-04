Subsidies for fire prevention

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 15:06

Forest fire Credit: Yuri Meesen, Pexels

The Alicante Provincial Council held a plenary session, unanimously approving subsidies of €300,000 to prevent forest fires in towns of the Alicante Province.

To combat the recent rise in forest fires, the Council is implementing phytosanitary control of the forest mass, including the removal of dead trees and the planting of plant species to provide a nurturing supply and foster diversity in the forests of the Alicante Province.

The Council grants a maximum budget of €60,000 as requested by the town councils, who will have 30 days from the announcement (April 4) to submit applications.

The towns chosen for the subsidies will be based on having a high risk of fires, being declared as a low forest, holding high landscape interest, or struggling with increased draught.

These actions are targeting forest fires which have been occurring as a result of climate change and the draught increase across the country; a crisis which without the aid of the Council can not be averted.