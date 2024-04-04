Telecommuting and digital nomads to combat depopulation

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 20:20
Digital Nomads Transform Rural Towns
Image: Shutterstock/ Asmiana
A new project in Axarquia, spearheaded by El Centro de Innovación Social La Noria and Rooral, aims to rejuvenate rural areas by promoting telecommuting and attracting digital nomads. Through a collaboration between the Diputación de Málaga and Fundación ‘la Caixa’, the initiative offers a guide and self-assessment tool to the various towns in the region.
Key findings from the study reveal digital nomads’ preference for natural environments (90.3 per cent) and the importance of a secure and inclusive community (77.4 per cent). With 45 rural towns at risk of depopulation in the Malaga Province, embracing telecommuting and the growing trend of digital nomads could revitalise Axarquia’s economy.
Antonia Ledesma, Vice President and Deputy for Social Innovation and Depopulation, highlighted the potential of attracting teleworkers, citing their contribution to local economies and infusion of fresh ideas. This project promises to bring vitality to Axarquia, appealing particularly to young families seeking a natural and safe environment for raising children.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
