Telecommuting and digital nomads to combat depopulation

A new project in Axarquia, spearheaded by El Centro de Innovación Social La Noria and Rooral, aims to rejuvenate rural areas by promoting telecommuting and attracting digital nomads. Through a collaboration between the Diputación de Málaga and Fundación ‘la Caixa’, the initiative offers a guide and self-assessment tool to the various towns in the region.

Understanding Digital Nomads: Insights from the Study

Key findings from the study reveal digital nomads’ preference for natural environments (90.3 per cent) and the importance of a secure and inclusive community (77.4 per cent). With 45 rural towns at risk of depopulation in the Malaga Province, embracing telecommuting and the growing trend of digital nomads could revitalise Axarquia’s economy.

Building a Vibrant Future: The Promise of Rural Renewal

Antonia Ledesma, Vice President and Deputy for Social Innovation and Depopulation, highlighted the potential of attracting teleworkers, citing their contribution to local economies and infusion of fresh ideas. This project promises to bring vitality to Axarquia, appealing particularly to young families seeking a natural and safe environment for raising children.

