Your views: “Don´t rewrite history.”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 13:08

Peter Pan old book Credit: charcoal soul, Flickr

In a previous edition of the Euro Weekly News, questions were raised about the standards of education, prompted by York St John University’s “content warnings.”

According to the University, famous works including Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland consent with racism and white superiority.

The EWN readers had ardent responses to this claim; over 100 comments were shared on the web. It was unanimously affirmed that the University´s decision was more harmful than any of the content of the books.

“Madness!” was how Geoff Brooks described it: “Unfortunately many of the generation of our youths who are passing through these universities will be brainwashed by their tutors to think such trigger warnings are sensible.”

Dave Dickenson agreed: “Utter madness. The world is doomed, these headcases want trigger warnings on everything.”

A vast number of EWN readers expressed their concern about the current standard of education. “What they are being taught in school these days is horrendous in comparison to these classics,” commented Jackie Quick-Rice.

Monica Wright emphasised: “I think these people don’t want children stimulated to use their own imagination.”

And Jenny Williams mentioned the negative impact of these renovations on the young generation: “This is sad. Why is choice being taken away? Children are more intelligent than we think.”

With such measures taken by the educational authorities, a question arises: what books should children be reading instead? Would these be the future works of the current literature students?