80s charity gala in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:11

Charity gala Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

On Tuesday April 30 Torremolinos will host a charity gala ‘The best of our decade’ with performances by Xenon Spain, El Regreso de La Década and DJ Cherry Coke, along with many other artists, who will bringthe best hits from the 80s to the 2000s.

“The proceeds will go to help the associations Fuensocial, TEAcompaño, Asociación CaPAZ and the Club de Deporte Adaptado Al-Andalus Torremolinos, with a common denominator, to help children and adolescents with special needs”, said the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid.

The gala, which has the support of Torremolinos Town Hall, is organised by La Fábrica del Arte Producciones and will take place at the Palacio de Congresos from 8.30pm.

“A party of pure nostalgia, which is going to have this magnificent stage as a backdrop. But not only the venue and the artists are an incentive, but also the purpose, as all the proceeds, both from ticket sales and the bar service, will go to

Xenon Spain, one of the most well-known LGTBQ+ characters in Spain said: “Thank you Mayor for your support, this charity gala helps the associations of Torremolinos that do wonderful work with children and adolescents with special needs. The way I can help these associations is by creating a great gala that everyone enjoys and whose benefits go to them”.

1,000 tickets will be on sale at a price of €15.