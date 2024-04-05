Lamia Walker – Ever wanted to travel as a house and pet-sitter?

By Lamia Walker •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:53
Chloe travels as a house-sitter and doesn’t pay for accommodation – she exchanges her time and experience in home and pet care collaborating with pet owners
Exchange your time and experience as a house and pet-sitter
If you love pets and are happy spending time looking after them why not volunteer to care for pets and homes as a house-sitter. The benefits are that you collaborate to share your experience and benefit with free accommodation.
We have a lot of house-sits in the UK and Spain and are looking for new sitters.
It’s a fair exchange
It’s a win win! If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, don’t delay. Register today as a house-sitter member to find affordable accommodation offering your home and pet care in exchange.
Next steps to join
Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. These are the steps to take:
How does it work?
HouseSitMatch helps you find great house-sitting opportunities. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your profile. Home and pet owners see your application, they respond and you collaborate with each other. We facilitate.
Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent
10 out of 10 for housesitmatch.com
HouseSitMatch.com is a family for house-sitters and home owners
HouseSitMatch.com is a well-organised house-sitting service which supports its house-sitters and homeowners very well. They are always there when you need them – even on Sundays! They are like a family, and they are always happy to welcome new members. Put your trust in them and they will provide you wonderful opportunities.
Warren – House-sitter
READER OFFER
Register online via www.Housesitmatch.com
House-sitting is a win-win for both parties, free house/pet-sitting for free accommodation! Register as either house-sitter or homeowner with our 20% discount code 20EWN.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Entrepreneur, Founder http://HouseSitMatch.com HOUSESITTING & PETSITTING network, 2016 Winner of The Guardian Small Biz Network Prize
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.