Lamia Walker – Ever wanted to travel as a house and pet-sitter?

By Lamia Walker • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:53

Chloe travels as a house-sitter and doesn’t pay for accommodation – she exchanges her time and experience in home and pet care collaborating with pet owners

Exchange your time and experience as a house and pet-sitter

If you love pets and are happy spending time looking after them why not volunteer to care for pets and homes as a house-sitter. The benefits are that you collaborate to share your experience and benefit with free accommodation.

We have a lot of house-sits in the UK and Spain and are looking for new sitters.

It’s a fair exchange

It’s a win win! If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, don’t delay. Register today as a house-sitter member to find affordable accommodation offering your home and pet care in exchange.

Next steps to join

Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. These are the steps to take:

Register as a House-sitter on HouseSitMatch.com Choose a Standard account (£69 per year) Create a profile with photos of you and you caring for pets Post your profile, complete your ID Verification and apply for house-sits

How does it work?

HouseSitMatch helps you find great house-sitting opportunities. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your profile. Home and pet owners see your application, they respond and you collaborate with each other. We facilitate.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent

10 out of 10 for housesitmatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is a family for house-sitters and home owners

HouseSitMatch.com is a well-organised house-sitting service which supports its house-sitters and homeowners very well. They are always there when you need them – even on Sundays! They are like a family, and they are always happy to welcome new members. Put your trust in them and they will provide you wonderful opportunities.

Warren – House-sitter

