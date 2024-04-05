My true colour – Lorette Kos

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 05 Apr 2024 • 19:24

Inner Joy painting by Lorette Kos Credit: Lorette Kos

“Colour is what brings positive energy and joy into our lives,” reminds us Lorette Kos, a Dutch painter who recently moved to Oliva.

In her apartment near the sea, she continues her work, inspired by the coastal landscape and the vibrant colours of Spain.

Lorette just moved from Javea to Oliva and before, was living in La Palma. Her journey to Spain began eight years ago when she moved away from the Netherlands.

“I wanted a different lifestyle,” Lorette recalled, “Back in Holland everybody is always in a hurry; it is a rat race.”

In Spain, Lorette found serenity and space for expression. Her recent collection, Set Yourself Free, evokes an impressive life-like quality; the colourful diversity of being.

“I want people to let go of limiting beliefs and reconnect to their inner strength,” stated Lorette.

It is with her knowledge and experience as a Life Coach that she crafts her art; guiding people to reach their potential and truly enjoy their life.

Since 2003, Lorette´s work has been exhibited in galleries across the Netherlands and Spain.

From April 19 until May 16, Lorette will exhibit at the DAR Centre, Javea, for the Art Exhibition by the European Union of Women.

Discover Lorette Kos´ art here.