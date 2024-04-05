New ultrasound machine for outpatient consultations

By Julian Phillips • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 9:05

An ultrasound machine to enhance patient care. Credit: Creative Commons

The Cardiology service at La Inmaculada Hospital in Huercal-Overa has introduced a cutting-edge ultrasound machine for outpatient consultations, enhancing patient care. Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, the Health and Consumer Affairs delegate, visited the room housing the new device, highlighting its significant benefits.

The new equipment enables Cardiology specialists to improve efficiency and workflow, providing swift and clear diagnostic information to patients during their consultation. Patients can now receive comprehensive care without needing to return for further testing on another day.

High quality images

Echocardiography, using ultrasound, produces high-quality images of the heart’s anatomy, aiding in diagnosing heart conditions. This diagnostic procedure, known for its accuracy, ease of use, and continual advancements, is crucial for assessing valve function, heart muscle health, and detecting conditions related to other diseases.

The incorporation of this technology not only expands patient coverage but also facilitates the implementation of new techniques recommended for high-risk diseases. The Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound system, now in use, offers exceptional clinical performance and workflow, equipped with advanced intelligence to meet the demands of modern medical practices. This state-of-the-art technology elevates diagnostic confidence and enhances patient care at the hospital.