Spain: The choice for European Royals

By John Ensor • Updated: 05 Apr 2024 • 20:05

Image of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Credit: BeMonarchie/Facebook.com

Have you ever wondered where European Royalty families go to relax?

Recent reports reveal that Spain is the go-to retreat for various European royals during the Easter break, blending leisure time with the allure of Spanish culture.

This Easter, Spain has played host to illustrious visitors from the royal families of Sweden and Belgium, among others.

In the past, Queen Camilla found time to unwind on a farm near Toledo, while Nicolas of Denmark pursued his falconry passion on one of Pedro Trapote’s estates.

Now, with the Easter holidays in full swing, Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have chosen Spain for their respective family vacations, although in different locations.

Swedish Royalty in Mallorca

Princess Victoria of Sweden, along with her husband Prince Daniel and their children, Princes Estelle and Oscar, opted for the scenic island of Mallorca.

Their holiday began shortly after Princess Victoria paused her official engagements on March 27, to be resumed on April 8. The royal family sought tranquillity on the island, dining at Mar de Nudos, a renowned restaurant in the marina area.

According to Spanish media, the family enjoyed a meal there with friends, enjoying a laid-back atmosphere without the intrusion of photo requests. The specifics of their meal remain a mystery, though the restaurant is celebrated for its Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines.

Belgian Royals walk the Camino de Santiago

Meanwhile, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were spotted in Galicia, trekking along the Camino de Santiago.

The walk took them through Pedrafita, Triacastela, Samos, and Sarria, with a stay at the Alfonso IX hotel in Sarria. This visit marks another chapter in the Belgian Royal Family’s ongoing pilgrimage along the French Way, a tradition they started back in 2017.

Their journey has covered Navarra, Alava, La Rioja, Burgos, Palencia, and the Bierzo region in Castilla y Leon over the years.

The Belgian royals’ connection to Spain is further enriched by historical ties, notably through King Philippe’s great-uncle and aunt, King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola of Belgium, who often holidayed in Motril.

These royal visits underscore Spain’s appeal as a premier holiday destination, attracting not just tourists but also members of European monarchies seeking relaxation and adventure.

Whether it’s the charm of Mallorca’s coastlines or the spiritual journey through Galicia’s ancient paths, Spain offers a diverse array of experiences that even royalty finds irresistible.