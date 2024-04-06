By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 9:20

Discovering Hell in Norway: More than just a name. Image: Visit Norway.

In Norway, there’s a quaint village named Hell with just over a thousand residents.

It’s pretty special because it’s close to Trondheim International Airport and has its own train station, which adds to its charm.

Naturally enough, English-speaking tourists show considerable interest in the place and the name Hell.

Most head for the major landmark, the Hell railway station, where people are photographed under the famous sign “Hell Station – God Expedition”.

Although the station is now closed, most trains stop here (on signal).

But there’s more to this village than just its name.

If you take a short walk from the station along a marked trail through the forest, you will find ancient rock carvings of reindeer, thought to be about 5,000 years old.

These carvings give us a peek into the area’s long history and cultural heritage.

Besides its historical significance, Hell has modern stuff too.

There’s a hotel and a small shopping centre for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Despite its quirky name, Hell is a beautiful and interesting place, blending old treasures with modern comforts.

It’s a memorable stop for anyone exploring the region.