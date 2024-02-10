By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 8:12

Beyond burgers: Quirky room service requests revealed. Image: Pariyes Arunrat / Shutterstock.com.

Hotels.com has unveiled the quirkiest room service orders in its inaugural ‘Room Service Report,’ shedding light on the personalised dining experiences guests are seeking during their stays.

Among the more peculiar requests discovered were diet water, melted ice cream, and rice bowls tailored for furry companions, reflecting the lengths some guests go to for a unique culinary experience.

Bison meat, blowfish, and boiled bottled water also found their way onto the list of top 10 unusual room service orders.

With nearly 40 per cent of hotels reporting a surge in demand for room service, accommodations worldwide are stepping up their game by offering unconventional menu options to cater to diverse tastes.

From arranging private concerts by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to serving up Lego sets on silver platters, hotels are going above and beyond to fulfil guests’ desires.

While burgers remain the reigning champion of room service, constituting 40 per cent of orders, there’s also a noticeable shift towards more plant-based options.

Vegan orders have seen a significant uptick, with over 55 per cent of hotels reporting an increase, surpassing requests for vegetarian or dairy-free offerings.

This trend underscores the growing preference for plant-based fare among travellers seeking more sustainable and health-conscious dining choices.