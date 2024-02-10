By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 8:12
Beyond burgers: Quirky room service requests revealed. Image: Pariyes Arunrat / Shutterstock.com.
Hotels.com has unveiled the quirkiest room service orders in its inaugural ‘Room Service Report,’ shedding light on the personalised dining experiences guests are seeking during their stays.
Among the more peculiar requests discovered were diet water, melted ice cream, and rice bowls tailored for furry companions, reflecting the lengths some guests go to for a unique culinary experience.
Bison meat, blowfish, and boiled bottled water also found their way onto the list of top 10 unusual room service orders.
With nearly 40 per cent of hotels reporting a surge in demand for room service, accommodations worldwide are stepping up their game by offering unconventional menu options to cater to diverse tastes.
From arranging private concerts by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to serving up Lego sets on silver platters, hotels are going above and beyond to fulfil guests’ desires.
While burgers remain the reigning champion of room service, constituting 40 per cent of orders, there’s also a noticeable shift towards more plant-based options.
Vegan orders have seen a significant uptick, with over 55 per cent of hotels reporting an increase, surpassing requests for vegetarian or dairy-free offerings.
This trend underscores the growing preference for plant-based fare among travellers seeking more sustainable and health-conscious dining choices.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.