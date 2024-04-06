El Muro – Warmth and character

By EWN • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:28

Located at the foothills of the majestic mountains in Mijas, Spain, Muro Restaurant offers a dining experience that seamlessly blends breathtaking natural scenery with rustic charm and culinary excellence.

Boasting an outdoor dining area with panoramic views stretching from the dramatic hillsides to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, Muro provides a picturesque backdrop for a memorable meal.

The interior of Muro Restaurant exudes warmth and character, with its cozy ambiance accentuated by rich wooden accents, rustic décor, and a welcoming fireplace, perfect for chilly evenings. This inviting atmosphere sets the stage for an exceptional dining experience that caters to both local patrons and international visitors.

One of the highlights of Muro’s culinary offerings is its diverse menu, catering to its international clientele with a range of dishes from various cuisines. However, the crown jewel remains their renowned Sunday roast, featuring impeccably prepared traditional fare complete with fresh trimmings and standout Yorkshire puddings, a testament to the kitchen’s skill and dedication to quality. There is a wide range of wines that have been carefully chosen.

Live Music on Saturdays with Amee Lloyd and on Sundays with Darren Paul reservation is advised.

Beyond the culinary delights, Muro Restaurant prides itself on its attentive and amiable staff, fluent in both English and Spanish, ensuring that every guest feels welcomed and well-cared for. The restaurant embraces a family-friendly ethos, extending its hospitality to children and small dogs, with plans underway to introduce a dedicated play area for young patrons.

Convenience is paramount at Muro, with ample parking available in a private lot accommodating over 80 vehicles and wheelchair access to ensure that all guests feel accommodated. Additionally, the restaurant caters to special occasions.

Given its popularity, advance booking is advised to secure a table at Muro Restaurant, with reservations easily made online, through social media channels, or by phone. Whether you’re seeking a romantic dinner, a family outing, or a special celebration, Muro promises an unforgettable dining experience amidst the stunning backdrop of Mijas.

Currently operating Wednesday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm, Muro Restaurant invites patrons to savour its culinary delights and bask in the natural beauty of its surroundings, promising a gastronomic journey that delights the senses and nourishes the soul.

Ctra. Mijas-Fuengirola, 29650 Mijas

951 104 424

aicorestaurants.com

