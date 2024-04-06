German robotic retail observes the sabbath

By John Ensor • Updated: 06 Apr 2024 • 19:45

One of Tegut's fully automated stores. Credit: tegut/X

Tegut, a supermarket chain in Germany, recently faced a legal hurdle over its fully automated stores, in conflict with the ancient Sunday rest day tradition.

In December, Tegut, headquartered in Fulda, was ordered by the highest administrative court in Hesse to close its automated mini-shops on Sundays, adhering to a decree that places importance on Sunday rest, a concept deeply rooted in German constitution and Christian tradition.

Clash of traditions and innovation

Tegut’s initiative to launch around 40 robotic stores, touted as the next step in retail, collided with the centuries-old Sonntagsruhe (Sunday rest) principle.

According to the Financial Times, Thomas Stab, a member of Tegut’s management board, expressed his frustration, highlighting the peculiar nature of the situation.

He pointed out that these automated outlets were, ‘basically walk-in vending machines,’ and in his view, should not fall under traditional shop opening restrictions.

Legal and social implications

The controversy sparked by these futuristic shops stirred significant debate across various sectors of society.

Germany’s service sector union, Verdi, alongside religious communities, stood firm against the idea of Sunday trading, fearing it could be the thin end of the wedge and potentially lead to broader demands for deregulation.

Robert Grabik, a resident of Fulda, lamented the court’s decision, stressing the convenience and healthier options these stores offered compared to other Sunday alternatives.

Looking forward

Despite the setback, the conversation around the need for such regulations in a modern context continues. Stefan Naas from the liberal FDP party voiced opposition to the stringent laws, suggesting that the essence of a peaceful Sunday would not be compromised by the operation of automated stores.

With Tegut’s automated outlets, known as ‘teo’ in homage to the chain’s late founder Theo Gutberlet, still operational in other German states beyond Hesse, there’s ongoing debate and potential for legal adjustments to accommodate such innovations in retail.